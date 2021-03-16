Republicans are trying to reshape themselves as the political party for working people. Nice try, but they aren’t fooling anybody. Not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which he signed on March 11.
Is it big? You bet it is. $1.9 trillion. With millions of people out of work, schools trying to reopen safely, and lines for food banks sometimes extending for miles, this is no time to be small, to be timid. America’s challenges will not go away by themselves, especially when a thousand people a day are dying from COVID-19.
Biden’s Rescue Plan includes billions to administer and distribute vaccines, diagnose infections, and purchase testing supplies and protective equipment. There are also funds for hospitals, public health agencies, and biomedical research.
Equally important, the American Rescue Plan aggressively targets the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus. Eligible couples and individuals will get help, as will those who remain unemployed. Small business loans, emergency rental assistance, and grants for restaurants are included. An expansion of the child tax credit will help 10 million children living in poverty.
President Biden and his advisers have developed a hugely ambitious piece of legislation. It will fund a comprehensive response to COVID-19, deliver relief to working families, and help struggling communities. It is supported by 75% of the American public.
Yet, not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for the Rescue Plan. They claim to be for working people. Who are they kidding?
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury