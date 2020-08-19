Concerning your short article in the Across the Valley segment in your Aug. 15 paper which described the results of the recent state inspections of four of our valley’s nursing homes –
Pardon my skepticism, but does the state really expect me to believe, for one second, the results of any inspection performed by the very same state entity responsible for the oversight of our state’s nursing homes? Has this state never heard of the phrase “lack of objectivity” and does it mean anything to them?
If the state seriously finds this practice acceptable, then I’m sure, if my taxes ever need auditing, the IRS will permit me to perform that audit myself. Governor Wolf, Dr. Levine, and our state legislators should all be ashamed of creating this self-serving inspection program, and permitting it to continue.
I’ll close with just one additional question – if, in fact, 1) nursing homes are “diligently following infection control guidance from the CDC and state authorities, being vigilant with PPE usage, and continuously encouraging safe social distancing” and 2) those infection control guidance procedures from the CDC and state authorities are presumed to be adequate to prevent a COVID spread — why have more than 5,000 residents already died in our nursing homes?
Someone has not done their job, and it’s the responsibility of Dr. Levine and the Dept. of Health to tell us who. This carnage has got to stop, but what do we get instead — a clean report card for nursing homes from Dr. Levine.
Dr. Levine has got to go. Is there any personal responsibility left in our state government? And really, don’t our nursing home residents deserve better?
Jack Fisher,
Lewisburg