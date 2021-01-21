I recently read a statement, “not all Trump supporters are racists, but all racists seem to be Trump supporters.” His comments on Charlotte, “there were good and bad on both sides,” his denigrating remarks about African nations,” his calling Mexican immigrants “rapists and murderers,” his lack of recognition of the innocence of the Central Park Five, Black teens wrongfully convicted of rape in New York and for whom he publicly and adamantly demanded the death penalty, his discriminatory rental policies in Trump real estate properties, his refusal to denounce and asking for support from the Proud Boys, a white supremacist neo-Nazi organization, and his years-long insistence that President Obama was an illegitimate president because he was not born in the United States are all evidence of Trump’s inherent racism and white supremacist ideology.
It’s not surprising that most of the culprits who took part in the violent uprising against our government, at the bequest of President Trump, on Jan. 6 were white people proudly displaying symbols of white supremacy as the Confederate flag and a hanging noose. They weren’t there just to preserve Trump’s presidency, but to preserve white supremacy. Nor is it surprising that the bulk of Trump’s supporters, the bulk of the Republican Party, are white people. Just look at the so called “Red States,” and the “Red Counties.” They are predominately white rural areas where cultural, religious, and racial diversity is minimal and seen by the white community and leadership as a threat, a threat to their “way of life,” a threat to their power and privilege.
The events of Jan. 6 were predictable. Trump and his ally’s insistence that the election was rigged and that he won in a landslide but is being robbed of his power played right into the prejudices and fears of his white Republican base. This has been coming for some time. The election of a biracial man, Barack Obama, sent shockwaves through the Republican Party leadership and their base. The reaction was swift and angry and gave rise to the Tea Party theatrics.
The Southern Poverty Law Center and government intelligence agencies for years have documented that white supremacist and militia groups are noted hate organizations and are the greatest domestic terrorist threat to American safety and our cherished democratic way of life. No, it is not the extreme left-wing liberal progressives or Socialist Democrats that the right-wing Republicans would have you believe are a threat to “our American way of life.” The visible and undeniable danger is the armed aggressive white supremacists that we saw assault the Michigan State House in a plan to capture and hold hostage Gov. Whitmer, and who we saw wage a violent, and thankfully failed, insurrection against the United States Congress on Jan. 6.
The violence will not stop until decent white people disavow white supremacists and their violent fascist threats. White America has created this threat to our country, and it is up to them to abolish it. White Americans must be willing to accept and respect a diverse American population. White America must be willing to recognize their white privilege and be willing, not to relinquish their power, but to share it with all Americans to achieve a more equitable and just society.
Joseph Manzi lives in Lewisburg.