Support the Blue! We see the signs as we drive around our community. What we don’t talk about is respect. We saw the ultimate disrespect on Jan. 6, 2021 — our capitol invaded, our police attacked. By whom? Attacked by people dressed up in pretend military costumes acting as unauthorized and certainly not well-regulated militia.
Disrespect was role-modeled for our children. Patriot pretenders tried to forcefully take power from the people, assailing police with sticks, flag poles, mace, and bear spray. Is it any wonder shootings, in schools, in churches and synagogues, in places of business and shopping, are all on the rise?
Our communities try to protect our law enforcement officers with protective gear, body cameras, weapons, and strive to mend the physical as well as mental wounds of service.
It is time we do more. Our officers are often called on for more than law enforcement. They face the societal problems of homelessness, hunger, medical emergencies, family disturbances, drug addiction and mental health issues. Pretend militias energized not by virtue but rather by feelings of entitlement and privilege are, at best, a hindrance, at worst, as Jan. 6 proved, a deadly threat to our police.
Our police certainly need resources for the many facets of modern law enforcement but there is something else they need — respect.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland