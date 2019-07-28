Pastor Butch Woolsey’s letter on July 18 raises a very important point, indicating that there are those who “want to allow illegals to come to the United States and give them free medical, food stamps, money and a place to live, even though we have veterans that have fought for our freedoms living out on the streets.”
The immigration situation is a mess because we have a cantankerous Congress that refuses to seriously deal with it. And to make matters worse, misleading terms are tossed about carelessly, for example, President Trump’s immigration policy has been labeled “xenophobic.” A phobia is an unreasonable fear, xenophobia is a fear of strangers. Do you really believe that the president is afraid of foreigners or does he simply want immigrants to abide by the laws of our nation?
Another example of misleading words, it has been stated that there are “concentration camps” on our border with Mexico. Really? Are immigrants being worked to death or being led off to gas chambers? Or are they temporarily kept in centers because they chose to illegally enter our country overwhelming our immigration system, and now need to have their cases processed. Problems could be avoided if all immigrants would respect the laws of our country and enter properly, instead of “sneaking in.”
Glen Keidle Jr.,
Dornsife