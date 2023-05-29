On Memorial Day, it is critical to remember those fallen heroes, who have spanned generations, fought on ground and seas across every inch of this globe to make sure those living in the comfortable confines of the United States are safe.
It is important to note that Memorial Day and Veterans Day are separate events and days. Veterans Day in November is a celebration of soldiers and sailors and what they’ve done in service to their country. Memorial Day is a different type of day, always the last Monday in May.
In many cases it is a somber service, remembering the ultimate sacrifice made by men and women for generations.
At parks all across the Valley, there are monuments to these heroes. Many of the surnames that adorn these objects are still familiar, still call this Valley home.
While many look at this weekend as the unofficial start to summer, it, more importantly, offers a moment to pause and remember our family members, friends and neighbors who served our country, and perhaps reflect on words such as these:
“We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
— President James A. Garfield
“Let their remembrance be as lasting as the land they honored.”
— Daniel Webster, United States Secretary of State
“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veteran’s Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”
— Tamra Bolton
“On this day, take time to remember those who have fallen. But on every day after, do more; put the freedoms they died for to greater and nobler uses.”
— Richelle E. Goodrich
“The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example.”
— Benjamin Disraeli
“And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”
— President Ronald Reagan
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.