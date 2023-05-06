In the Thursday, April 27 edition, John Micek of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star wrote in his column “Our transgender friends and neighbors are wide awake.” In his column, he indicated that transgender rights are human rights, and he is correct in so saying that in accordance with human law.
But, after that, we part ways, as God’s law is superior to all and says differently. Micek goes on to say that “Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men.” This is so not true. The book of Genesis says that in the beginning, God created the world and all therein. Genesis 1: 27-28 says this: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him, male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.”
Therefore, the truth is that the DNA of the male is, and always will be, male, and the DNA of the female is, and always will be, female regardless of what physical changes may be done to artificially create a being not of God’s creation but of a man or woman’s confused imagination and construction. It is my opinion and belief, that changing one’s gender identity is a matter of mental confusion and not God making a mistake, as God is incapable of making mistakes.
It is also grossly unfair for natural born females to be required to compete in a sports event which requires strength and stamina against a natural born male who claims to identify as female. It is also grossly unfair to allow a male who identifies as female to utilize a women’s restroom where young females are present or a female identifying as male in a male restroom with young male children.
Situations such as this can be confusing to underage and vulnerable children and who is to say that the male or female does not have nefarious notions that would not fare well for an unsuspecting young child. I also believe that young children should not be indoctrinated to sexual identity information, nor do I believe in transgender medical care for young children. I recall a situation where a transgender female was incarcerated in a women’s facility and then impregnated two female prisoners, so it is safe to say that his natural body was still functional, but mentally unstable or confused for sure.
I believe that all humans, regardless of race, creed, age, color, sex, national origin, or gender identity are entitled to full protection and due process of law, but I also believe that no one has the right or authority to circumvent that which God has created.
If one is troubled by his/her gender confusion, then there are professionals available to give them assistance and assurance in their situation and help them to be comfortable in the skin and body that God has blessed them with.
May God bless us all.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown