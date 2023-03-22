Every Sunday I read “The Old Codger’s” musing in this newspaper. I find the column he writes a microcosm of what is wrong with our society and yet I feel he’s not evil or malicious just misinformed.
In a recent column, he claimed he was an old hippie who subscribed to no religion but was a Child of the Light. He further stated that love, peace and having fun was the way to help people. Just imagine the ‘60s and ‘70s mantra “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” and it seems like the same thing.
I can’t nor should anybody force a religious mandate on the Codger, however, I hope a little true light will shine for him someday. I think he took his title as a Child of the Light way out of context and as many who live without regard or even respect for natural law have made themselves into a deity.
When Jesus Christ said he was the Light of the World he was telling people he was showing them the way to salvation by bringing them out of the darkness of a sin-filled world. Today we need that more than ever. We are a society that says to follow the science but then we’re supposed to believe men can become pregnant. We kill thousands of babies a year because it’s a woman’s right to take any measure she wishes for her body yet we would pillory anybody who treated an animal like a baby is treated, even now a ballot issue in Ohio would legalize abortion even after birth. That’s sick gross and reprehensible in every way.
I am not perfect nor do I expect anybody else to be. Love and peace are good starts to being a true light to the world but having a good time doesn’t enter into that equation in any true way.
I believe you mean well but respect for life and understanding that we are not the controlling factors of this world and we need help to get to the next world is what is needed. Believing we as secular humanists are greater than God is foolish. We can do great with help for the world and be a true light but not without help from above and this country’s trajectory over the last few decades is irrefutable truth of that.
So please, sir, hope you take no offense but don’t sell yourself as a Child of the Light without understanding the true responsibilities and meaning that come with that mantle.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury