Permit me to respond to fellow veteran, William Folk’s Letter to the Editor (Sept. 10). My op-ed (Sept. 4) made three key points. First, across 10 years of teaching field grade officers at Command and General Staff College, no one was able to explain U.S. strategy for the war. Given my students were the ones tasked to execute the strategy, this seemed disconcerting. Second, the intelligence picture of Taliban capabilities and intentions was at best flawed. And finally, we either deceived ourselves about the military prowess of the Afghan government’s military or we knew the truth and were being disingenuous to our allies and to the American people. None of these did Mr. Folk address. What I did get was what seems like a shortened version of a recent Instagram post blaming President Biden for the Afghanistan defeat.
To address Folk’s real concerns, President Trump’s February 2020 agreement with the Taliban was done without the Afghan government even being invited to the talks let alone permitted to participate. According to Folk, Trump made crystal clear that there would be an end to hostilities aimed at killing American soldiers or “we know where you live. We will take out your villages.” Well, as it turns out, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System, 11 service members lost their lives in Afghanistan in 2020 and 23 in 2019 during President Trump’s watch. Did U.S. casualties diminish as we backed away from the fight and put more effort into advising and sustaining Afghan forces? Certainly. What did not dimmish was the Taliban’s combat operations aimed at defeating the Afghan military. (Do those deaths matter because they were not U.S.?) Nor the Taliban’s continued relationship with Al Qaeda. The latter supposedly a deal breaker — that wasn’t.
As for bringing everyone home, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul began advising U.S. citizens and Afghan allies to leave the country as early as June. Arguably too late in hindsight but getting everyone out when we are talking about hundreds of thousands of people is just a tad more complicated than counting six men back through the wire in Vietnam. President Biden has for better or worse taken responsibility for the decision to leave Afghanistan. Most Americans favored that decision. Some 123,000 people were evacuated and based on today’s news more are coming out. Perfect? No. The evacuation from Vietnam brought 125,000 out across a much longer period. There is plenty of blame to go around if we take a long view of the war, but if we are talking about the last five years of the war in Afghanistan, much of the responsibility rests with the Trump presidency.
Joseph R. Fischer,
LTC, US Army (retired)
Northumberland,