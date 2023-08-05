Our team at Encina strongly believes that transparent conversations with the community about our Point Township project and how we will protect the community and surrounding ecosystem are important. It’s why as CEO, I’ve personally spent time at township meetings, engaging with elected and community leaders, and answering questions at community-wide meetings, most recently, for nearly two hours in June.
Our business model centers on advancing more sustainable ways to begin to address our crippling plastic waste problem. This vision is shared by our entire team. The last thing we want to do is operate in a way that is going to harm the very thing we are working tirelessly to protect.
We have been very open with sharing information with the community, including as it relates to water management. At our very first community-wide engagement with the community over a year ago, stormwater management and flooding were raised as issues and our engineers have taken that feedback and applied it to our development plans.
The entire facility will be developed north of the railroad lines that run through the property with the strip of land between the river and the rail undeveloped with the exception of water intake and outflow pipes. We have confirmation from North Shore Railroad that they do not have on record any flooding of the rail line that runs through and near the property, which includes Hurricane Agnes in 1972 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
All that being said, we are working diligently to create redundancies for facility safety and prevention. It’s important to recognize that our project is subject to rigorous third-party permitting review and oversight systems. We shared a list of more than 40 requirement examples at our community meeting.
Beyond permitting and regulations, facility safety starts with prevention which occurs through extensive training, best practices, and high maintenance standards for the equipment. We are designing the system to be in full compliance with local, state, and federal best practices. The plant’s design maintains hazardous chemicals within specially designed pipes and vessels. Additionally, in case of a river flooding forecast, we will have plans in place to shut down the facility and secure all plastic materials and equipment.
We take our responsibility as a community partner and environmental steward very seriously. A continued, open and honest discussion with members of the community will result in a world-class facility that the region can be proud of. One that will create well-paying jobs, invigorate the local economy and help to provide a real environmental solution.
David Roesser, Ph.D., is the chief executive officer for Encina.