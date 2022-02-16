In his Letter to the Editor on Feb. 11, Mr. Stoltzfus makes a common error when working with percentages — that is, neglecting to move the decimal two places to the right. The correct calculation of COVID deaths in the U.S. is 0.27% not 0.0027%.
That’s more than 1 in every 400 people in the country has died of this virus. And given that daily deaths, while starting now to decrease, are still over 2,500 per day, close to 1 million U.S. residents will likely die before the pandemic is over.
This may be a “mere” number to Mr. Stoltzfus, but it really shouldn’t be, especially since the number would have been substantially lower if everyone eligible would have gotten vaccinated and followed a few simple precautions.
Doing so is not “curtailing freedoms” but is merely being a responsible member of society.
Rod Elser,
Lewisburg