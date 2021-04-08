The Daily Item has published numerous articles about the need and advantages of a free press. I thoroughly agree with that opinion, but I would add two attributes that are truly necessary for a good press: That it be widely informative, and that news articles be as responsible and unbiased as possible.
But ever since the “new journalism” has taken hold, and especially during the last few years, there has been a marked shift away from both attributes. It is quite easy to see this, especially in the major media, where subtle but opinionated wording, poor and misleading use of statistics and selective non-reporting of news that would embarrass certain groups are widespread. It used to be that reporting the news was the major responsibility of papers and news programs. Now it is often an additional “profit center” and anything goes, especially sensational reporting, substantiated or not, to gather crowds.
The most extreme example of blatant lying I know of was the New York Times reporting of the Holodomor. That event occurred during the 1930s when the NKVD, under Stalin’s order, tortured, starved and murdered between four and 10 million Ukrainians and other nationalities because farmers did not acquiesce to the confiscation of their crops. It was always the policy of the Soviet government to keep the rationing of food in its own hands as one method of control over people. Walter Duranty, the Times reporter, deliberately reported the policies of confiscation, shootings and starvation as simply a “natural” disaster. The Times published it as such, despite the truth being widely known from many other sources, including the communist Arthur Koestler who was there, that it was the government itself which created the famine. For decades the Times then defended its lies, as did the usual suspects who defended everything Stalin did.
A recent example of an event that was not even reported by The Daily Item nor any major paper or TV network happened March 12 in Rochester, N.Y. Police have charged two Black teenagers with breaking into the home of Steve Amenhauser, a disabled 53-year-old white man, pouring lighter fluid over him, and setting him on fire. He died four days later from burns over 70% of his body. I would say the reporting would have been different if the races had been different.
Thomas Modesto,
Danville