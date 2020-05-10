The coronavirus pandemic is making us aware of how important our food system is to us all. Many are not aware that our current system is broken, putting both our health and the health of the planet at grave risk. The good news is that here in Pennsylvania, many farmers and growers are not just sustaining the earth but actually helping to restore its fertility. We can protect our own health and support the health of our community and the planet by choosing this food for ourselves and working to make it available to all people in our community.
So, what is not working? Our current industrialized agricultural system produces food that lacks in nutrients and depletes the fertility of our soil. As Dr. Mark Hyman explains in his new book Food Fix, “Our food has dramatically transformed over the last 100 years, and even more radically over the past 40 years, as we have eaten a diet of increasingly ultra-processed foods made from a handful of crops (wheat, soy and corn).”
Most of these crops are grown with pesticides, herbicides and synthetic petroleum-based fertilizers, which not only puts our health at risk but also damages the essential microbial life of the soil and reduces the food’s nutritional value. Food processing companies then hyper-process our food, further stripping it of essential nutrients (vitamins, minerals, and fiber), then adding preservatives, flavorings, colorings and sugar. In the end, the requirements of shipping, rather than nutritional value, determine the make-up of our food.
Conventional farming destroys, on average, four tons of topsoil per acre every year, yet we need fertile topsoil to grow healthy food. Hyman reports a disturbing trajectory: “U.N. research predicts that we have only 60 years left of farmable soil on the planet if we continue with our current conventional monocrop agriculture that relies on pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers.” For conventional farmers, switching from chemical to organic growing methods without support is challenging. Already, many farmers face major challenges from global markets and changing weather patterns.
The good news is that food that is good for us is also good for the planet. Nationally and locally, many farmers are growing nutrient-dense, healthy food while replenishing the soil. Those with the means can choose to make ourselves more resilient to disease and support the regeneration of our soils. We can buy organic produce and pasture-raised meats from these farmers at our local growers’ markets, join a CSA farm that offers a weekly share of produce or grow a Coronavirus Victory Garden in our own backyard.
However, many people struggle to afford even conventionally grown food, especially with the current layoffs and furloughs. How can we improve options for these neighbors? We can support the Wholesome Wave Double Snap Program which doubles the value of SNAP (food stamps) when spent on fruits and vegetables. We can bring mobile organic farmer’s markets into areas of our community that are food deserts. We can support our local community gardens that give people access to space, tools, and knowledge to grow their own organic produce. We can encourage Geisinger to expand its Fresh Food Farmacy to provide all low-income patients with CSA memberships. We can start initiatives like Alice Waters’ Edible School Yard and push for gardens at every school to teach young people to grow and value food. We can donate some of the food we grow to those in need.
In addition, we can support local restaurants who source chemical-free, local food, and encourage our local restaurants, hospitals, stores, prisons, colleges, and schools to purchase from local growers. Advocating for healthier food will expand the market for it, making it feasible for more local farmers and growers to transition to organic and regenerative methods.
As Dr. Hyman writes, “The core guidelines for a healthy diet is it should contribute to better health for you, a better world for humans, including food workers and farmworkers, and a better world for the environment, our climate, and our economy.” We know how to grow, regenerate and sustain a better food system for tomorrow. Now we just have to support it.
Kathy Kristjanson-Gural is co-owner of Wild Goose Farm in Lewisburg and offers workshops on the connection between soil health, nutrient density of plants and personal health.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.