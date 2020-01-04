Kudos to Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and his band of volunteers for a successful return of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
The event had been one of the city’s attractions for years before it went away two years ago. In 2017, the event was called off because of dangerous cold. Last year, it was halted due to a lack of volunteers to prep for the event, which closes several city blocks for a late-night celebration.
Karlovich made the event one of his priorities in 2019. The early returns have all been positive. The mayor said he and his merry band of helpers are already talking about 2020’s celebration. The group tried to save last year’s event, but the plug was pulled too late for even an organized effort to pull it off.
This time an early start and persistence paid off.
“It was a great night and I am so pleased and thankful for all of our sponsors and volunteers who pulled this off,” Karlovich said. “The community wanted this and we were able to deliver it. We are already looking toward next year. We will continue to improve the event and make it even better.”
Hundreds spent the early part of the evening at the northern end of the city, jamming into the ice rink for a free night of skating. Around 10:30, the crowd began filling the space around Cameron Park downtown, lining Market Street from Second Street to Fourth. The crowd was steady most of the night, with visitors needing to weave around fellow party-goers who huddled around two giant inflatable screens, where a live broadcast from Times Square was projected onto the screens.
At midnight, the revamped oversized lightbulb dropped into Cameron Park, igniting a celebration two years in the making.
Thirty minutes of fireworks ensued before the crowd safely filtered away into the night.
That many people in one place that late could lead to some trouble. Instead, there was a clear round of appreciation for the hard work. There were no serious incidents downtown, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. “It’s nice to see so many people come to the city, enjoy themselves and act responsibly,” he said.
Karlovich called it an “amazing night.” We could not agree more.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.