While some professional sports are back — soccer, motorsports and golf — the high-profile sports with the largest fanbases are days away from a return in America.
Those returns won’t look anything like what fans are accustomed to and that’s OK. In this climate, it’s impossible. There won’t be fans in the stands, which seems to be working in other parts of the world and in the sports in the U.S. that have returned already. Some teams won’t even use their home arenas.
So far, because of a series of strictly-adhered to protocols that have been put in place and are being carefully monitored, professional baseball, hockey and basketball, remain on track to start. That doesn’t mean we’re clear as a nation. We’re far from it, as the July spikes in cases indicate.
The U.S. remains far from a full-scale opening, mainly because, as The New York Times’ Paul Krugman wrote, we lack the willpower to go the distance. That’s why some restrictions have been put back into place after mitigated reopening over the past two months.
In some regard, when professional baseball starts Thursday and hockey and basketball resume in the next few weeks, the greatest value will be to serve as a model for what can be accomplished if we follow the CDC’s guidelines.
Of course, the distraction will be nice. For a few hours, we won’t have to think about masks or how to open schools. We can just sit, watch and cheer if we are so moved.
Ultimately, though, the point to be learned from this resumption is that it’s taken a lot of sacrifice to get to this point. Being willing to make those sacrifices has allowed this gradual return.
The National Basketball Association announced this week it has tested 346 players already living in its “bubble” at Walt Disney World. None of them tested positive.
The league is scheduled to start July 30 with some regular season games to conclude the season before resuming the playoffs. So far, so good.
Major League Baseball starts Thursday. Unlike the NBA, games are scheduled to be played in home ballparks. More than a dozen players have opted not to play in the abbreviated 60-game season because of COVID-19. The protocols in place have been highly successful to this point.
According to MLB’s data, the league tested 10,548 samples as of July 17 and six — including five players — have tested positive. That is all good news. It also shows the extraordinary measures needed to make something like this work. It can also serve as a guide to potentially open more things —schools, events — with severe mitigation in place.
Testing is the baseline for these returns. It is why health experts have pushed for more testing and quicker results.
Sports are played by rules. Any successful return will be measured by how carefully the current rules are being and have been followed. If they are, we may have some seasons to enjoy. But if athletes become selfish like too many people in refusing to live by these temporary protocols, then new cancellations are likely.
We will be watching and learning each day.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.