It is certainly a welcome sight to see school vans filling up parking lots of Valley hotels again and chlorine-scented swimmers packed into local restaurants and shops marking the return of the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships to Lewisburg.
With Bucknell University students on break, Union County could be a ghost town this week. But, as has been the case nearly every year since 2005, the arrival of the state swim meet fills in the gaps and gives the region a boost. Thousands of competitors, coaches, parents and fans have already arrived in town for the four-day event that begins this morning at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium.
Downtowns and tourism bureaus know the dates on the calendar when crowds will pick up. Homecomings, Parents’ weekends, Christkindl, the Little League World Series are a few.
But one of the biggest ones for Union County remains the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships. Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said this week the event injects $1.6 million into the local economy each year.
That money was either eliminated or a large percentage was lost over the last two years. In 2020, the event was canceled after two days with half of the competitors and parents never even making it to Lewisburg and their money staying home with them as COVID began to spread. Last March, the PIAA shifted an abbreviated meet to Mechanicsburg, marking the only time since 2005 the PIAA did not host its top swimmers at Bucknell.
Miller called the loss of the event a “gut punch to businesses in the area.”
That is money that is never coming back, so now it’s time to make up some ground. Many businesses survived the pandemic so far, many beginning to even thrive. This week will provide another boost forward for them as well to begin — hopefully — emerge from COVID’s grip.
Tea Jay Aikey, head of the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce said local businesses are rolling out the red carpet for the crowd milling about the area.
“More than ever, having all that foot traffic downtown will be great,” Aikey said. “It’s a boon to local restaurants, hotels, and shops.”
A boon that we should all welcome and applaud this week.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.