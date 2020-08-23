Nothing will look, feel or be normal as students slowly begin to return to school in the Valley and across the nation.
It shouldn’t. It can’t and likely won’t for a long time.
Students at Valley schools began returning to the classroom last week and will continue to do so until Mifflinburg and Lewisburg return after Labor Day.
Many students will return to school for in-person instruction, something that hasn’t happened since Gov. Tom Wolf shut schools down on March 13. Others have opted for various forms of remote instruction being offered, including models that allow students to watch and participate in classes in real-time from home, to work at their own pace in cyber options or even a growing number choosing a separate home-school curriculum.
There is no right or wrong answer for families. There is only what feels right, based on the information school districts have provided about educational options, safety protocols, staffing and every other thing that was taken for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the globe earlier this year.
But all the planning, all the contingencies, all the safety measures put into place, will only work if the things that have been stressed to all of us for months — hand-washing and proper hygiene, social distancing, masking — are strictly followed.
It will be critical for this return to be successful that mitigation practices are always met. There is little doubt that cases will follow. Having that many people in the same place for that long makes it feel inevitable. That is why following the guidance is critical. Don’t think so? Consider school districts that opened across the country — who can forget the images out of the Georgia high school hallway with dozens of unmasked students walking shoulder-to-shoulder — that had to shut down within days of opening.
No one can really know exactly how this is going to work. There are too many factors — known and unknown.
“They’re doing the best they can do with the information they have,” said Mike Hendershot, whose son will start kindergarten at Line Mountain on Monday. He was talking about school districts, but he could just as easily have been talking about parents.
School officials have presented options and put plans in place that, if followed to the letter, can hopefully be successful, but still might not work as intended.
That won’t be anyone’s fault. Just more proof that the novel coronavirus is still dictating many aspects of our lives.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.