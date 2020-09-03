Mike Glazer’s letter (Aug. 25) regarding the removal of Confederate and other memorial statues brought up some great opportunities for further thought and discussion.
First, let’s right the wrong of U.S. military installations named after the officers of the losing side. Who else in the world would do that? Fort Pickett in Virginia named after General George Pickett, might be the best example of the absurdity of this. Last in his West Point class, a leader of Pickett’s charge, probably the most lopsided defeat in U.S. military history, (which he led from behind) and his ignominious defeat at the end of the war at Five Forks. When told by Lee to hold a rail junction at all costs, George was nowhere to be found when attacked by the Union forces … he was having a fish fry with some of his officers and didn’t bother to tell his subordinates his whereabouts. The South surrendered eight days later. If that’s not enough of an anti-resume for a fort-naming, he fled to Canada after the war, afraid of prosecution for hanging 22 Carolinian soldiers as deserters even though they were not members of the Confederate army. Grant allowed his return — presumably to help the nation heal.
But it’s more than being traitors to the nation that Mike cites at work here. These statues, memorials, fort, and school names are largely the work of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and their heyday was in the 1910s and 20s when hundreds of these statues were commissioned. The organization is still very active today, filing lawsuits across the country to block the removal of statues and fight the renaming of buildings. They would have us believe that these symbols are just honoring the brave sacrifices of the south and its heritage when actually it was always a calculated means to rewrite history of Black slave chattel in local education curriculum, continue segregationist policies through state’s rights battles and intimidate Blacks by placing reminders of the confederacy in prominent places across the country — town centers, schools and particularly courthouses, where the power of government resides. 100 years ago when Jim Crow laws, lynching and terror were designed to keep Blacks in their place, the UDC was regarded as the women’s auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan; in 1926 while Klansmen were fending off Congressional and Justice Department investigations into their terrorist organization, the Daughters actually dedicated a North Carolina memorial to the Klan in Cabarrus County.
Let’s find another spot for these symbols of oppression and systemic racism. There don’t seem to be too many takers. I suggest we back up the trucks and pile them all on the front porch of the UDC headquarters in Richmond. They bought them.
Jim Mathias,
Lewisburg