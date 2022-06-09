Today I heard someone speaking about the fact that many of the little children killed in Uvalde were so badly injured that their parents were able to identify them only through DNA, and in one case, their daughter’s sneakers. The speaker shared some of the children’s dreams — one girl wanted to heal the world with her art. Another wanted to be a marine biologist and cared for the earth so much that her mother refused an offer of a balloon release, because she knew her daughter would not approve of the pollution. No words can express the horror of this event.
Yet, another picture comes to mind, of other little human beings, also mangled, also killed before they could be born and live to make the choices to actualize their dreams. They all deserve our tears.
Granted the situations are not identical. In the case of abortion, mothers facing difficult situations and maybe not knowing that help is available, cannot be equated with the mass murderer in Uvalde. The similarity I see, however, lies in the ideological distortion of the concept of “rights” on both ends of the political spectrum. The unrestricted “right” to own a gun and the unrestricted “right” to an abortion leave in their wake the massacred bodies of our precious children. What kind of society are we becoming?
Uvalde makes visible what is happening all across America.
Ellen Matragrano
Danville