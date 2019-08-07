On July 29, came news that yet another assault-rifle carrying coward, with white supremacist leanings, shot and killed three and wounded others at a food festival. All we got from Trump was thoughts and prayers.
Today, July 31, local President Donald Trump cheerleader and apologist for all things Trump, Ken Young, in a My Turn article trotted out the same tired rhetoric on Trump’s behalf. Trump is certainly a serial liar, among many other shortcomings, despite Ken Young’s weak attempts to put that onus on the other side. Serious people are counting the lies Trump tells. Saying he has lied 10,000 times since he is in office doesn’t “defy logic” as Mr. Young put it. Defending his lies though, as Mr. Young does, defies rational thought.
The reason Trump refuses to do anything to reduce the carnage caused by assault rifles is that doing so wouldn’t play well with the far right-wing. Mr. Young, Trump’s ardent supporter, revealed his own bias by suggesting “Democrats see heavy Hispanic migration as diluting the historic majority.” Which “historic majority” does Mr. Young mean? Pre Civil War? Pre-women’s suffrage? White property owners only?
Whichever one he chooses, he puts himself, with Trump, on the side of white supremacists. And as such, his views are beyond disgusting.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury