They are words that can not be repeated too many times through this weekend and into Independence Day early next week — “Be super careful with fireworks.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported this week that 11 people died as a result of fireworks-related accidents last year and an estimated 10,200 people were treated for injuries in U.S. hospital emergency departments.
Five of the fatalities during 2022 were attributed to misuse of fireworks, three were associated with a device misfire or malfunction, one person died when a device tipped over and the circumstances with two others were unknown.
Former Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law last summer legislation that revised guidelines on the use of consumer fireworks.
Under the new law, signed on July 11, 2022, local municipalities may restrict the use of consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., with the exception of July 2, 3, 4 and Dec. 31, when they may be used until 1 a.m.
Other restrictions state that consumer fireworks:
n Cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner
n Cannot be directed at another person
n Cannot be discharged from, or directed at, a building or vehicle
n Cannot be discharged within 150 feet of a building or vehicle under any circumstances
n Cannot be discharged by a person who is under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or other drugs.
Safety tips offered by the National Council on Fireworks Safety and CPSC include:
n All fireworks activities should be under the supervision of an adult. Never allow children to light fireworks.
n Wear safety glasses.
n Light one firework at a time then quickly move away.
n Use all fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from all buildings and vehicles.
n Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
n Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes then soak in a bucket of water.
n Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
n Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
Remember, by following all of these laws and recommendations, we help ensure that our families and friends enjoy a happy and safe Fourth of July celebration.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.