In reference to The Daily Item’s editorial on March 3 regarding tolling bridges to raise money for PennDOT infrastructure. This tolling would be in addition to the gas tax increase instituted by Gov. Wolf during his first term.
The argument over money for PennDOT seems to always center on the funding of the State Police from the Motor License Fund. The part of the discussion that is always left out is that this practice of funding the State Police with Motor License Fund dollars dates back to 1937 when the PennDOT police force for traffic enforcement, the State Highway Patrol, was merged with the State Police, forming the Pennsylvania Motor Police.
This practice simply took the money PennDOT was spending on traffic enforcement and shifted it to the new agency doing the traffic enforcement. Whether a change should be made is a question above my pay grade. However, the discussion should also include the historical record, instead of suggesting some financial shenanigans are taking place.
Maybe someone should look into how all the money currently flowing into the state’s coffers is being spent, before suggesting the state needs more.
Ronald Baade,
Mifflin