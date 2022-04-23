As a youngin’ in this business, someone a lot smarter than me (a long list, mind you) said that no matter what you’re writing about, there is always a people story to tell.
Telling people stories are the best part of this job for a lot of journalists. It starts with listening, where you can learn a lot about a person or a moment, what it meant to them and the possible profound impact that moment can have.
Over the course of the past 10 months or so, Daily Item reporters, editors and a group of freelance writers have been digging through old newspaper archives and hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews to learn as much as we possibly could about Hurricane Agnes and its impact on the Valley.
Those of us of a certain age have only heard or read stories. So when we began planning and now producing a book to commemorate the 50th anniversary of what many still consider the seminal moment in their lives, reconnecting with as many people who lived through the devastation was imperative.
The book, due out in June, has become a passion project for a lot of us here. We’ve learned a lot from sitting down and talking to people who lived through it. Some names you may know, some you don’t, and some whose work you will recognize but didn’t know at the time.
Most Valley residents, have seen the famous “We love you wall” photos from Sunbury, a location spared the brunt of the storm by the floodwall built after the 1936 flood. But did you know those pictures weren’t the first mention of that iconic slogan? Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser sat down with the two women, both who still live in the area, who painted the message and the story behind the images and the original, smaller message written on the Bainbridge Street bridge a few blocks away.
Strawser also talked to two men from Milton who jumped in boats to help fellow Miltonians during the disaster. One of them still owns the boat he floated through the borough’s downtown in the summer of 1972. There are similar stories from across the region.
It was interesting to sit with former Daily Item reporter/editor John Moore for more than an hour one day about how The Daily Item covered the flood. In 1972, the paper was still a p.m. paper, which means it landed on doorsteps in the afternoon with many of that day’s events already in print, including the tragic deaths of Lewisburg safety officer Gordon Hufnagle and a borough woman who were swept away on June 22, 1972.
Being in Sunbury, largely protected by the wall, Moore admitted many in the city were so focused on the wall holding that it didn’t really register how devastating the storm was in other parts of the Valley. After residents were able to travel, Moore said he went to Danville and then onto Milton where the damages ran into the tens of millions of dollars in 2022 value.
The book is on sale now for pre-order. We are quite proud of it and think you will be too. You can call to order one at 570-286-5755, fill out the order forms regularly appearing in the daily paper or online at dailyitem.com/hurricane_agnes_book.
