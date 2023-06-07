For the first time since November, Valley residents will have a full complement of representation in Harrisburg. On Monday, Republican Michael Stender was sworn in as the state Representative from the 108th District.
The news comes as business is about to ramp up in the mid-state, where lawmakers have less than four weeks to push a state budget across the finish line.
Stender replaces Lynda Schlegel Culver, closing the loop on a revolving door in the State Capitol. The door began spinning when longtime state Sen. John Gordner announced his resignation in late November, leaving one vacancy. That void was filled by Culver after her special election win. Culver’s shift to the Senate led to the opening in the 108th, which Stender now fills after winning his own special election last month.
In case you’re keeping score at home, this is who is representing Valley residents in Harrisburg:
n Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver in the 27th District, who represents all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties and part of Luzerne.
n Sen. Gene Yaw remains in the 23rd District, which covers all of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
n In the House’s 76th Congressional District, Rep. Stephanie Borowicz represents Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone and West Buffalo townships, along with Hartleton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin in Union County.
n Rep. Jamie Flick’s 83rd District covers just a sliver of Union County: Gregg and White Deer townships.
n Rep. David Rowe’s new-look 85th District covers all of Snyder County and East Buffalo and Union townships in Union County.
n Rep. Joanne Stehr is the new representative in the 107th District, covering the coal region in Northumberland County and stretching into Schuylkill County.
n Like Rowe, Stender’s 108th District also looks different from when Culver held the seat. Stender will represent all of Montour County along with the northern part of Northumberland County, stretching from Sunbury to Watsontown.
Another interesting note is how quickly the Valley’s representation has changed. Even with experienced senators in Culver and Yaw, all five state Representatives are relatively new. Borowicz and Rowe are the most veteran, both starting their tenures in 2019. Stehr and Flick were both sworn in earlier this year and Stender joined the House this week.
It is great to see new faces in Harrisburg and will be interesting to see how those who have been there for a few years continue to evolve in their leadership roles. They have a busy month ahead of them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.