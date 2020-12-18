This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) began virtual public hearings on rulemaking for Pennsylvania’s proposed adoption of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a program that has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent in the nine northeastern states that have participated in the program since 2009.
I provided comment because, as a major energy-producing state and the fourth highest producer of carbon dioxide emissions in the country, it is imperative for Pennsylvania to act now.
We are already facing the effects of the climate crisis and waiting to act will result in terrible costs in terms of lives, property, and livelihoods.
One reason to support RGGI is that it will limit emissions from fossil fuel electricity generation through a cap-and-trade program that will benefit Pennsylvania’s economy. The program is estimated to generate up to $320 million per year for Pennsylvania.
This money can be used to fund green energy and energy efficiency projects that will benefit local workers, businesses, and communities. Fossil fuel energy sources have served Pa. well in the past but are now literally killing us. RGGI provides a way for Pennsylvania to transition away from fossil fuels and still remain a leader in the energy industry. Public comments were heard on a virtual platform, provided by DEP for safe and easy access by computer or phone, through Dec. 14 and written comments will be received through Jan. 14. Go to dep.pa.gov for more information on RGGI.
Sandy Field,
Lewisburg