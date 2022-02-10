A recent letter from Sen. Gene Yaw regarding the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, known as RGGI, would have you believe that the plan to enter Pennsylvania into this program will cost low-income households a lot of money. In fact, energy analyses show that RGGI, a carbon fee and dividend program that charges a fee on carbon emissions from fossil fuel electricity generation, should only increase rates by 1-2 percent in Pennsylvania while providing a number of benefits.
RGGI has been shown to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and to provide funding to help communities transition to cleaner energy. Sen.Yaw states Virginia spent $46 million to help rate payers cover energy costs in 2019, but Virginia didn’t join RGGI until 2021 so this point is irrelevant. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania gave $3.8 billion in taxpayer-funded subsidies to the oil and gas industry in 2019.
Mr. Yaw also says that “without legislative intervention” the state has “no means of subsidizing ratepayers” to help low-income households who see an increase in their bills. Fortunately, legislators have drafted SB15, the RGGI Investments Act, to do just that. SB15 explicitly allocates 12.5% of funds generated from RGGI for electricity bill assistance to low-income residential customers.
The remainder of the funds are allocated for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and energy worker transition programs. SB15 was referred to the Environmental Resources and Energy committee, that Sen. Yaw chairs, in July of 2021. Senator, please just pass the bill.
Sandy Field,
Lewisburg