Follow the party line, cheer the party cheer, do what the party demands of you and you will stay out of jail as long as you don’t offend leaders of the party.
This is how citizens of the USSR lived. This is how the citizens of Communist China live. This is how conservative public speakers and political leaders lived in the United States after President Obama came into power in 2008.
Obama administration appointees’ directed their agencies (IRS for example) to unjustifiably harass and investigate conservatives, and conservative groups.
The 2016 presidential election didn’t work out for the liberal elites, but pay that no matter since they had a false political investigation in place with which to misdirect the public.
The rhetoric and narrative of our nation’s news and entertainment media was, and continues to be, that President Donald Trump is a Russian puppet and a racist.
That same media narrative portrays, and has portrayed Trump supporters as fools, bigots, and racists prone to violent acts, especially when gathered for political rallies.
To counter this very misguided supposition I will reference a Daily Item My Turn Editorial written by Williamsport Attorney Cliff Rieders and published on May 23.
In that column, Mr. Rieders described his observations of President Trump’s May 20 political rally held in Montoursville.
To quote Mr. Rieders, “There were no White Nationalists chanting Nazi slogans or rough, crude people dumping on minorities. There was nothing more than an orderly, large, enthusiastic crowd.” According to Attorney Rieders, “Donald Trump is not a demon, a bigot, or a racist.”
Mr. Rieders’ observations did not, and do not, fit the Democratic party’s narrative of President Trump. His observations did not fit the liberal media’s rhetoric about Trump supporters.
The New York Times is now saying that the Steele Dossier used by Obama Administration political appointees to justify investigations conducted against Donald Trump and his election campaign may have been Russian disinformation.
In a free nation how was this government action ever warranted? How can Democratic party elected officials justify their continued hounding of President Trump and his family?
After three-plus years of false accusations, pretense and harassment, President Trump’s “tweets” are understandable. Who among us wouldn’t lash out at those who choose to falsely accuse us?
Lashing out at elected officials who threaten to imprison President Trump and his family over false accusations does not make him a racist.
Fighting Democratic politicians’ and liberal judges over out of control illegal immigration does not make Trump a bigot.
Blaming President Trump for the recent shootings is just more political rhetoric and narrative.
William Shirk lives in Selinsgrove.