When you’re the editor of a newspaper, you don’t get a lot of uplifting notes sent your way.
But boy, did I get a good note at the end of last month, one that contained the best news I’ve received in writing in a long time.
It came from a doctor and it unequivocally declared that reporter Rick Dandes had been cleared to return to work without restrictions.
Rick is back at The Daily Item after more than nine months working his way back to good health.
All of the members of The Daily Item team are thrilled. I suspect readers will be too.
If you tend to notice bylines, you probably saw Rick’s on our front print page multiple times this past week.
He came back just in time to bring his typically savvy Valley political reporting to Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
He also reported on Fred Keller’s decision not to run against Dan Meuser in the updated 9th Congressional district.
In addition to resuming his politics beat, Rick will also be working alongside our newest reporter, Chris Benson, in helping to cover the busy Union County beat.
Rick, as you might expect, is as happy to be back as we are to have him.
“One of the driving forces that motivated me through all the months post-surgery, followed by rehabilitation, was my determination to return to The Daily Item someday,” Rick said.
“I can’t begin to tell you how many doctors and nurses who cared for me at Evangelical Community Hospital told me that they had read my articles.”
I had multiple conversations with Rick while he was recuperating, and it was easy to tell he was extremely anxious to return.
Some days, when he would see another reporter do the kind of story he normally did, he’d text Managing Editor Bill Bowman telling him: “That’s my story.”
“Reporting is my passion and at The Daily Item, I was able to use some of the skills I have required through a lifetime of work in other cities at other newspapers and magazines,” Rick said.
“I’m looking forward to covering Union County, as well as local and national politics, which I love reporting on,” Rick said.
We’re looking forward to that too.
There was more good news this week, as the Valley’s high schools began performing their spring musicals in front of live audiences after a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus.
Danville (“Guys and Dolls”), Selinsgrove (“Godspell”) and Lewisburg (Les Miserables) got things started this weekend. Warrior Run will perform “Cinderella” next weekend. Overall, 13 schools will be staging musicals through April 23.
If you missed the big report we did on all this in Thursday’s Applause section, it can be found on our website and read on the Thursday, March 3 e-edition.
More good news. John Zaktansky, our former features editor now serving the Valley as Riverkeeper is making a Daily Item comeback of his own, finding some time to oversee our coverage of all things #ValleyMusicals.
John had a column in Thursday’s paper you can also still find on our website and he’ll be working with photographer and videographer Rob Inglis on a special online program that will feature highlights of all of the shows.
While we’re not yet ready to return to doing the live performance show we did at The Campus Theatre prior to the COVID-19 stoppage, we hope to get back to that next year.
Meantime, please follow our coverage of these terrific shows and stay tuned for our special highlight video coming to a computer or smartphone near you in May.
