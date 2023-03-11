I enjoy reading the Opinion page. Mr. Mazurkiewicz's article of Feb. 19 made me think. He seems to always blame Republicans. I checked on the five top corporations doing business in China, and their donations to political parties. No. 1, Wynn Resorts, $50,000 to Democrats, $5,000 to Republicans; No. 2, Qualcomm, $30,000 to each party; No. 3, Micron Tech, $15,000 to the Republican Senatorial Committee and $10,000 to Senator Chuck Schumer; No. 4, Qorvo, $70,000 to Democrats, $45,000 to Republicans; No. 5, Broadcom, $27,000 to Democrats and $18,000 to Republicans.
I'm not familiar with any of these corporations so I checked up on Apple, Facebook and Microsoft to see about their contributions. I believe they do business in China as well. All three organizations do not contribute to political parties but their affiliates and executives do. Apple's top 10 affiliates, $885,000 to the Democrats, $90,500 to Republicans; Facebook's top 10 executives, $220,000 to the Democrats and $0 to Republicans; Microsoft's top 10 affiliates, $3,037,000 to Democrats and $0 to Republicans. Seems to me the flag-waving patriotic corporate CEOs love the Democrats more than the Republicans.
Then I thought about the top five donors. No. 1, Michael Bloomberg, $150,000 to the Democrats, $0 to Republicans; No. 2, Tom Steyer, $73,000 to Democrats and $0 to Republicans; No. 3, Dustin Moskouitz, $47,000 to Democrats and $0 to Republicans; No. 4, Kenneth Griffin, $37,000 to Republicans and $0 to Democrats; No. 5, Steven Schwarzman, $35,000 to Republicans and $0 to Democrats. If anyone is buying Congress I don't believe it's the Republicans.
I googled the top five corporations doing business in China, and the top five political donors. I also googled for Apple, Facebook and Microsoft political contributions off the internet. I do agree with Mr. Mazurkiewicz on this fact (follow the money) who became wealthier, it sure isn't the middle class working people.
Dallas W. Klauger,
Millmont