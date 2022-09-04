About a decade ago, three bigger guys used to crowd into a small room in the bowels of The Daily Item and talk ball.
It was before fancy logos and high-tech gear, before everyone had a podcast. Dave Hilliard, still our digital editor here at the paper, ran the soundboard as I sat in the room with no windows, wobbly chairs that we often had to wheel in from other rooms to record our weekly Game Night Football podcast. The other regulars were then lead high school football writer Harold Raker and our current football writer Todd Hummel.
We never had a script, only a list of games. We each might have our own hand-written notes to remember something we thought was important. It was informal and fun, though some would argue we rambled too much and occasionally got the giggles about something sophomoric.
We tried to keep the podcast to about 30 minutes, a tough task on a busy week with a dozen games and three guys who could be long-winded at times. Between Todd and Harold there was, and still is, as much institutional knowledge of high school football in this area as just about anyone not named Jose Gonzalo.
The podcast is still going. It won a statewide newspaper award a few years ago when Todd Hummel and Kurt Ritzman were running the show. We tried a video component a few times, but it didn’t work as well as a couple of guys with old microphones talking shop.
The Game Night Football Podcast has returned, we just recorded the second one Wednesday. I’m back on the mic with Todd and apparently recording a high school football podcast is like riding a bike. Just get on and start pedaling.
No script. Still a list of games, maybe a note or two and let’s go.
It felt like Todd and I never left the room, although we’ve acknowledged we are both at very different points in our lives than the last time we crammed into that small space.
Out of 100 recordings, we probably do 99 of them in one take, partly because it’s so informal that it’s tough to make a mistake. The most recent podcast, available at dailyitem.com, was the exception because of technical difficulties. The good news: The beginning is very, very good because we got to do it three times.
The podcast, in my very biased opinion, is quite good. Available Wednesday afternoons or early evening, there is usually a quick review of the previous week before jumping into this week’s slate of games.
I remain fascinated by Todd’s ability to retain names and statistics, even for teams that we don’t cover on a regular basis. As someone who is also pretty good at that, his ability is next-level stuff. And because he’s been around forever and he and I are starting to cover kids whose parents we either covered or played with in the last century — my kids tell me all the time I was born in the 1900s — it’s informative for all, young and old.
The high school football podcast is just one of two we currently do. Photographer Rob Inglis and News Editor Eric Pehowic record the Collecting Cardboard podcast a few times a month. Those guys are experts in collecting, selling, buying and managing sports card collections. It’s worth a listen, too, for everyone from novice collectors to the hard-core folks looking to finish off a collection or snag a rare gem.
Both are available at dailyitem.com and on our social media sites. Let me know what you think and if you have any other ideas for podcasts for us to try.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.