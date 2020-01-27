We have heard the facts presented by the House managers. Now we will hear the defense of those facts by the Republican managers. I hope there are no lies, to attempt to vindicate Trump of what he has done, as there were in the impeachment procedure.
A powerful summation by Adam Schiff. Lt Col. Alexander Vindam’s testimony was once again shown/heard by all. Remember “because right matters.” So, Representative Schiff asked the senators, “does right matter? Does the truth matter?”
I believe that if each senator had to stand and answer these two questions, rather than vote in secrecy, to vote their conscience before their constituents, Donald John Trump would be gone.
Does anyone think that there will be an impartial vote taken as per the oath they have all taken? We have already heard that will not be so by McConnell, Graham, Cruz and others. They stood there and took that oath and swore to it, “Under God.” Does the oath that they take have any meaning to them or do they always cross their fingers as Trump has, lying more than 16,000 times since he was sworn into office, beginning with what he said about the crowd size at his inauguration?
Adam Schiff said we would be lost as a republic if the right does not matter or if the truth does not matter anymore. One of our Founding Fathers, remarked way back then, “America will only remain a republic if we can hold on to it.” Is this the time when we lose it? What a legacy we will leave not only for the next generations but for the rest of the world’s history. How far have we come from “the greatest generation” that fought and died to protect our republic?
Will we hear witnesses and documents to get to the truth or do we really care?
Ronald Baker,
Northumberland