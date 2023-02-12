After not giving voters a chance eight years ago to decide how they want to fund their school district, Shikellamy school directors did the right thing last week by voting to allow taxpayers to have the final say in a potential tax shift.
In a unanimous vote on Thursday night, school directors opted to give voters/taxpayers a chance to swap taxing options from one based on job title and occupation to one based on earnings. The measure will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
It is the right decision.
The occupational assessment tax, generally based on a job title or category, has long been considered an antiquated and often inequitable form of taxation. Most school districts in the region replaced it with an earned income tax more than a decade ago.
As currently constructed, the tax is set based on job title or slotted into categories. It means that a manager at a fast food restaurant and a manager at a hospital may pay the same tax rate even though their salaries may vary greatly.
The authorization to eliminate occupational assessment taxes is outlined in the Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, and was later recast in Act 511 in 2008. It allows school districts to use specified calculations to determine the earned income tax rate that would be assessed if the occupational assessment tax is replaced.
Shikellamy Business Manager Brian Manning said Act 130 would replace the way things are done now, not eliminate it.
“We are only given so many options as a board to modernize how we collect taxes,” Director Mike Stender said. “Now our citizens have a voice in whether we choose a new path or maintain the current occupational tax.”
It will be important over the next nine months to do homework. The district needs to put the finances front and center, and show fair comparisons of what each option means for the district’s finances, but also for individuals and families. We are far enough removed from other districts making this decision to collectively understand how the change worked and its impacts on budgets and taxpayers.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.