Some of us are old enough to remember the McCarthy hearings in which hundreds of people were accused of being communists. Many families were disrupted, hundreds of people lost their jobs. Eventually, Sen. Joe McCarthy even accused the U.S. Army of communist-inspired lax security at a top-secret base. His reign of fear finally ended when he lost Senate support after being confronted by Joseph Welch, a lawyer hired by the Army, who said, “Until this moment, senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”
Suddenly, the false issue that McCarthy had tried to present as a huge national crisis evaporated. There really was no crisis at all, just the noise of the Right-Wing Crisis Machine.
The right immediately jumped on another crisis — integration. Lester Maddox (later the governor of Georgia) handed out ax handles to his white customers to keep potential Black customers away. Gov. George Wallace stood in the doorway of the school to prevent a Black child from entering. The Right-Wing Crisis Machine pumped furiously to tell the terrible danger of school integration. All of which, of course, proved false. There really was no crisis at all, just the noise of the Right-Wing Crisis Machine.
Several years later, the Right-Wing Crisis Machine came up with the supposed “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq. This lie became the basis for an invasion and multi-year war, killing hundreds of Americans and thousands of Iraqis. As soon as the invasion was complete it became obvious that there were no such weapons. Further investigation has shown that the entire “crisis” was a public relations ploy aimed at gathering support for the United States to invade a country that had not attacked us but which had vast oil reserves that came under U.S. control. There really was no crisis at all, just the noise of the Right-Wing Crisis Machine.
The election of the first person of color as President really threw the Right-Wing Crisis Machine into action. Sarah Palin told us that the Affordable Care Act was going to send our grandparents to “Obama’s Death Panels.” This was supposed to be a huge crisis that would take away our freedom to choose our doctors and result in a disastrous decline in the quality of our health care.
Now, despite all the right-wing attempts to undermine the provisions of the act, the states that have fully adopted the provisions of the act have far better health care outcomes, and freedom to choose our own doctor has only been limited by the restrictions of for-profit insurance companies. There really was no crisis at all, just the noise of the Right-Wing Crisis Machine.
During the Trump presidency, the Right-Wing Crisis Machine cranked out new lies to scare us about one new crisis after another. We had to fear immigrants because “Mexico is sending us killers and rapists,” and “Millions of illegal immigrants voted for Hillary.” We had to fear Muslims as they were temporarily banned from entering the country (even some who were U.S. citizens.) We had to fear “The Squad” because these four women were somehow going to destroy all our freedom, even though we were never told how they were going to do it. There really was no crisis at all, just the noise of the Right-Wing Crisis Machine.
The current supposed crisis claims that children are being taught to hate being white, through the teaching of lies about America’s racial history. Some states and many local school boards have tried to ban the teaching of some of the basic facts of American history. If our children don’t honestly know the history of racial issues, how can we move toward a kinder, more honest future? The Right-Wing Crisis Machine is trying once again to scare all of us so that the politics of repression and the economics of scarcity can continue to keep the majority of people of every race struggling for a living while the privileged few continue to rake in huge profits.
Teaching honest American history is not a crisis, the noise of the Right-Wing Crisis Machine is.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister. He lives in Mifflinburg.