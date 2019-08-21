I am sorry to say that my good friend Mike Glazer, in his letter of Aug. 19, lends himself to right-wing paranoia in his defense of national unity and rejection of diversity. Long before Trump entered national politics, right-wingers have had considerable success in making an issue of recent immigrants’ refusal to assimilate.
Just a little historical perspective will teach us that the same complaints were made about every new immigrant group. Yet all have in due course learned English and adopted American ways. That includes current Latinos. If diversity were a weakness, we should never have let in those Irish, Italians, Germans, Poles, Jews ... the list goes on.
Stirring up the fear of difference is a classic right-wing ploy. And it usually works — to divide us against ourselves.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg