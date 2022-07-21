Great to see you publish the article on a 110-year injustice finally being righted with the recognition of Jim Thorpe’s gold medal performances in the 10-event decathlon and five-event pentathlon in the 1912 Olympics officially by the International Olympic Committee.
His personal modesty precluded his name being included in any mention of the effort to right this longstanding wrong, but Bob Wheeler is arguably the one person most responsible for the restoration of the immortal Thorpe’s medals and the official recognition of his first place 1912 Olympics gold medal accomplishments.
I first met Bob Wheeler in the 1970s, when I was on the staff of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He and his wife Flo Ridlon made it a 50-year crusade to bring justice to the Native American athlete. I was immediately impressed with the couple’s sincerity, humility, and altruism. Bob, with an able assist from Flo, never gave up the good fight.
Wheeler, after traveling thousands of miles and interviewing hundreds of people (including President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who played against “the Big Indian” in a Carlisle vs. Army football game,) authored the first authoritative biography of the Sac and Fox athlete.
In his quest to secure fair treatment for Thorpe, Wheeler overcame many obstacles, not the least of which was Avery Brundage, the longtime autocratic and vindictive president of the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee. Brundage also participated in the 1912 Olympics, placing a distant 16th in the decathlon and sixth in the pentathlon, withdrawing from the decathlon after eight events. A sympathizer and appeaser of Adolf Hitler, Brundage fought against a proposed U.S. boycott of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Thankfully, the bulldog tenacity of Wheeler’ and a select few others won out. He is now entitled to a well deserved rest on his laurels.
Well done, my friend.
Jim Campbell,
Selinsgrove