This regards two recent letters about Nancy Pelosi. One, was “I was blind” (Feb. 25) and the other “Embarrassment” (Feb. 26) Evidently their “reality” and mine differ.
You say the following is politically correct: A Republican, Joe Wilson, shouts “You lie,” as President Obama speaks in a joint session of Congress; Republicans plaster giant political posters in the chamber during the House impeachment. One misleading and accusatory, about Adam Schiff, placed directly behind his chair.
There was a time when House rules of decorum did not even allow the wearing of political buttons in the chamber; Republicans, during impeachment proceedings, showed them sneering, shaking their heads, snickering, chuckling, sneakily sharing and eating foods. Rules of conduct be damned!
A passel of Republicans, led by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise boisterously either shoved aside security personnel stationed outside the door to of a secure briefing pushing into a closed-door hearing, shouting and screaming at Democrats doing their jobs. This crew further breached security by bringing in their cellphones, which is a significant violation of House rules, blatantly refused to remove them even when the sergeant-at-arms tried to intervene and negotiate, unsuccessfully.
Do you remember “double standard” — one set of rules for one and different rules for the other? Rights and equality should not be damned! I vigorously protest!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg