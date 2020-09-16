When and if all of this looting and rioting ends, you know who is going to foot the bill for rebuilding, lost wages, inventory, grants? Yes, again, we the taxpayers.
The people funding these riots should be arrested, put in jail for life, with no parole! Then all their money, assets, everything confiscated and the total amount derived from all their holdings can go back to these folks who lost their business, building, inventory, lost income.
I would like to see President Trump and our government invoke such a bill. This is what needs to be done now! This is unreal and it must be stopped.
I know my accusations are pointing the finger at the Democrats.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer