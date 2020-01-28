How can our elected representative be on the environmental committee and the education committee of the House of Representatives? He is for natural gas extraction which causes earthquakes and pollution of freshwater. The transportation of it leads to an explosion that can destroy the freshwater and destroy homes. I don’t think Rep. Fred Keller believes in climate change either, which burning fossil fuels are causing. I also doubt he believes in Medicare for all because his party dictates it would cost more. This indicates his party only thinks in the short term and not in the long term.
My dad was a Lutheran minister and he preached often that giving in to fear is the greatest sin any human being can do. We now are seeing that this is true. The Republican party finds it is easier to give in to the fear of change than to rise above it. Many in the senate fear that if they vote for impeachment they will get thrown out by the establishment.
If we want to change then how we educate must change. We must educate how to rise above our fears. This can start in schools and churches. Religions must recognize that the Bible was written by people who feared the unknown. Are the churches showing the positive ways some of the people rose above their fears? It is the duty of teachers whether they are parents, ministers or teachers in schools to show by their behavior ways to rise above their fear. Today our leaders are showing negative ways of giving into fear. Follow the leader, then they don’t have to take responsibility for the consequences. Some are doing it by bullying the weak, which has been successful for the president.
Many teachers fear questions that students might ask questioning their knowledge. If they would rise above the fear they would be forced to change. This would mean they would have to look at some things differently. They might have to look at the commonality of teaching subject matter. This would mean they would have to think critically. I observed an elementary teacher teach in this way and the children did very well. The parents wanted their children in her class because she gave them a good foundation for future classes. I also thought that my duty was not to teach each subject in math separately but how they related to each other. This meant I had to put time into how I wanted to teach math versus how it was presented in the textbooks. I was scared because some of the questions the students asked I was not prepared to answer. I then had to learn to admit I didn’t know but I would try to find out. This is showing, I hope, how one can rise above fear.
Ann Kindig,
Middleburg