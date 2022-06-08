Thanks to nearly a dozen bridges that link many of our Valley communities, we often zip across the Susquehanna River within a matter of seconds, on our way to our next destination.
We do live busy lives, so any program that encourages area residents to spend a little more time along the banks or in the waters of one of our most precious resources must be a good thing.
And so it is with this summer’s revival of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods’ public paddle program, an effort started in 2018 to offer greater access to recreational opportunities and connections involving the Susquehanna River.
The public paddle program, which was curtailed during the pandemic, enables residents and visitors to borrow canoes and kayaks, as well as personal flotation devices, for short trips on the river from the Lewisburg Landing, the park adjacent to and including the St. George Street boat ramp on South Front Street.
To participate, people must attend a safety briefing, sign a waiver and pay a $30 fee for the entire season, or volunteer two hours of time to Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
Those who have joined the program will have access to boats and paddles along with safety gear stored on-site at the landing.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods Director Taylor Lightman said the setup makes it easy for people to spend time on the river.
“Even those who own boats find it a bit of a hassle to wrangle them down to the landing for just a short paddle,” he noted. “Or, they may want to bring a friend along, but do not have an additional boat for them.”
Andrew Miller, the executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau, said the program not only encourages people to use canoes and kayaks safely, it “teaches them skill sets to navigate the river.”
Anyone who would like to join the program can do so this week. The next safety briefing available for new subscribers will be held at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Lewisburg Landing.
Safety briefings also can be arranged by appointment by calling the Lewisburg Neighborhoods office at 570-523-0114.
“The Susquehanna River is our region’s greatest asset,” Lightman said, “and allowing people to more freely connect to it and the nature that surrounds us will increase the quality of life for residents in our region.”
