An excellent community volunteer project — one that can involve people of all ages — is back on the calendar this spring.
The Susquehanna River Cleanup Project, an effort that has pulled more than 30,000 pounds of garbage and debris from our local waterways since 2012, is scheduled for April 18 in Sunbury.
“The river cleanup is great for individuals and families and community groups to come together and help keep our community looking beautiful and our river healthy,” said Danielle Bronowicz, the group’s chairperson.
More than 70 volunteers joined the effort in 2019, collecting more than 6,000 pounds of trash and debris that had been dumped around the Susquehanna River and Shamokin Creek, including 32 tires.
It can be a bit of a messy, mucky task, but it is one that benefits everyone.
The National River Cleanup organization, which helps groups across the country plan similar events, notes that with 3.6 million miles of rivers across the nation, nearly everyone lives within a mile of a river or stream.
Since the national organization started in 1991, more than 1,149,900 volunteers have participated in thousands of cleanups across the country, covering more than 205,500 miles of waterways and removing more than 17 million pounds of litter and debris from America’s rivers and streams.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is thrilled to see the local group come together again this year.
“I participated in this in the past and it always turns out to be an enjoyable day out in nature,” he said. “This group continues to do a fantastic job for all of us in the community.”
The group will meet at the boat launch in Sunbury at 8:30 a.m. April 18. They will follow all COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing facial masks and social distancing. All volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags and trash claws, and all participants will receive lunch in appreciation for their efforts.
The organization notes that there are a variety of ways that people can help with the effort and those who have boats are invited to assist.
Signup forms are posted online at susquehannacleanup.com and more information is available at the Facebook page of the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project.
On behalf of the entire community, we again thank the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project and all volunteers for your dedication and commitment to our local environment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.