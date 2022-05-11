The idea for a multi-passenger riverboat that would offer tours and cruises along the Susquehanna River near Sunbury and Northumberland first surfaced six years ago, in February of 2016.
“It’s time we do something like this,” Bob Lagerman said at the time, while serving as a member of SPARC, a community development group in Sunbury. “We have this lake we’re not fully exploiting even though there are hundreds of boats out there.”
At that point — in the middle of the 2016 winter — it was just an idea, a vision with few answers. So, to help address some of those initial questions, Lagerman called a meeting for the next month.
What emerged prior to that March 10, 2016 public meeting was the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society, a group that shared Lagerman’s vision of a paddleboat cruising up and down the Susquehanna River, similar to the Hiawatha in Williamsport and the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat in Harrisburg.
Almost three years to the day later, in March 2019, the visions came a bit closer to reality when the riverboat society announced that it had located the “Mark Twain,” a 92-foot-long paddleboat docked in the Ohio River in Covington, Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati.
The Mark Twain was not in constant use, but it was in good condition. Society member and Sunbury insurance agent Ed Wentz, an avid sailor who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1995 and had served aboard submarines, traveled to Kentucky to tour the Mark Twain, and returned with a report.
“It’s a beautiful boat, and it really meets our needs,” he said. Plans were starting to come together and since then, the efforts have been full steam ahead.
On Monday evening, Lagerman and fellow members of the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society, which obtained non-profit status in 2021, attended the Northumberland Borough Community Development Committee meeting to unveil plans to renovate a small portion of Pineknotter Park, just north of the Sea Scout Dock area, as the proposed headquarters for the 92-foot-long Mark Twain.
Board members announced that if fundraising goes as planned, the 149-passenger paddleboat will be purchased, shipped from Kentucky to Northumberland and launched on the Susquehanna River in time for the 2023 boating season.
The latest plans for the Mark Twain, which would feature tourism and educational, dinner and evening river tours and be available to rent for weddings, reunions, field trips, business outings and other special events, are scheduled to be presented to members of the borough council during their next public meeting on June 7.
“Anything is possible,” society board Vice President Angela Troutman told borough committee members on Monday.
That’s a positive mindset that when combined with persistence and detailed work completed over the past six years by Lagerman and members of the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society, just might transform a vision into reality.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.