When William Spotts erected the first home in what would become Riverside Borough in 1869, he likely could not have imagined what it would become.
Pennsylvania recognized Riverside as a borough in the commonwealth on May 4, 1871. By the end of that same year — two years after Mr. Spotts staked the first claim — 39 more buildings were in place.
They included factories, coal yards, a lumber company, other businesses. At one point, the borough had three schools, a school board and its own teachers.
“It was really a little village of its own before it became more or less part of Danville,” said historian and resident Lynn Reichen.
While many businesses and industries consolidated across the Susquehanna River, Riverside remained a desirable place to live, raise a family and make many memories, according to the residents and former residents interviewed for stories published in a recent edition of our sister newspaper The Danville News.
Riverside remains a place where many things that matter are within walking distance — or at least biking distance.
It was and is a place where most everyone knows everyone else — a borough of neighbors.
Many of those neighbors took part in a parade over the weekend that marked an official launch for a summer-long celebration of the borough’s 150th anniversary.
The celebration — which will extend into every month of the summer — has been two years coming, but the planning committee really didn’t start until 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic put extra hurdles in everyone’s paths.
Flash forward to this past week, when Gov. Tom Wolf gave committee members good news. Most coronavirus mitigation rules will be lifted by Memorial Day, including limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians are being vaccinated each day. Before long, 70 percent of the state’s population will be vaccinated, meeting the criteria Wolf has set to end the mandatory masking mandate.
We will still be wearing masks as Riverside begins its months-long 150th birthday party this week. There is now a bit of hope, however, that face coverings will be optional before the festivities end.
Riverside- and Danville-area residents have many reasons to celebrate.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic and Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.