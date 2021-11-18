In our system of government, citizens elect representatives who propose and vote on legislation or policy initiatives on their behalf. This is the work of a representative.
A Nov. 10 article in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, “Legislators at work? One in 5 laws enacted in Pa. this year renamed a bridge (or road),” discusses the disturbing record-breaking ratio of naming laws that occurred in the past year’s legislative session. Is this the best use of our tax dollars and citizen representation?
Yes, some of the renaming is well-deserved and honorable; however, if the article’s statistics are correct, has this been the best use of our representatives’ time when we are in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic?
Especially when before them are such bills as HB 106 and SB 204 — the Patient Safety Act — which would put more nurses on the front lines to care for patients? We should be alarmed that the legislature is stalling and that the governor has not recognized the state of healthcare providers in Pennsylvania.
When the taxpayers of Pennsylvania are paying salaries upward of $90,000 a year for legislators to better represent us and our needs, do you think this is the best use of their time? If you care about your health and that of your loved ones, I highly suggest you contact your representative and tell them to vote Yes to HB 106 and SB 204. That’s a road named Good Health!
Betsy Snook,
MEd, BSN, RN
CEO, Pennsylvania State
Nurses Association