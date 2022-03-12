There aren’t many things better than getting to spend time with grandchildren.
Last weekend, my wife Mary and I visited the two who, because of both distance and the pandemic, we have seen least often. We drove to see our 3-year-old twin grandsons in North Carolina, as well as their terrific parents — our oldest son and his wife.
We do FaceTime with them every Saturday morning and that’s made a huge difference in having a strong long-distance relationship. But in person is always better.
Our other three grandchildren live just about 2 1/2 hours away each — two granddaughters in the Philadelphia suburbs and one grandson in Northern New Jersey. We’re blessed to see them pretty often — including the two girls and their mom who are with us this weekend.
That trip to North Carolina, though, is 8 1/2 hours on a good day. and from our experience — including the most recent one — there aren’t many good days on the road making this trip.
This time, skyrocketing gas prices added to the normal congestion, lots of sometimes challenging truck traffic and the typical slowdowns caused by construction or accidents.
Coming home on Tuesday we stood still for nearly an hour a few miles south of the Virginia-West Virginia state line for what we eventually saw was a nasty two-car crash. Obviously, we were a great deal more fortunate than the people involved in that accident and I am not complaining. But it was another indication what you can encounter on a lengthy road trip.
I’m guessing many of you have memories of road trips you took as kids or made with your own kids or now make to visit your grown kids.
Back in the 1990s, a few times a year, our four, now all grown children would be piled into whatever vehicle we owned at the moment, for trips to Richmond, Virginia, where Mary’s parents lived, to Woodhaven, Queens, New York, where my mom lived, and sometimes even to Greenville, S.C., home to Mary’s sister and brother.
I especially remember one monster trip we took in 1993, when I was working as managing editor of The Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana and we were living in West Lafayette. I still call it our personal Bermuda triangle.
The six of us started by climbing into a Plymouth Voyager van sometime around 5 a.m. and headed pretty much due east from West Lafayette to Woodhaven to visit my mom. Google maps tells me today that part of the trip was roughly 780 miles — about 12 hours of drive time, not including various stops for food, fuel and, um, other personal needs.
Mary and I tag-teamed the driving. I’ve got to give some major credit here. Our kids were generally very well behaved on this and all the trips we took in an era before smartphones and tablets for individual entertainment. I was — and still am — a big fan of both Harry Chapin and his brother Tom’s music and I had most of their cassettes. Let’s just say all of our kids grew to know their songs.
After a few days in NYC, we drove south to Richmond, about 345 miles away. That trip took a mere 6 hours or so. The eventual drive back to Indiana was 11 hours and just under 700 miles.
We survived. I know our parents and their grandparents deeply appreciated it and we came away with stories that occasionally still get told — and embellished — by the whole group.
None of us probably thought so at the time, but it was worth every minute.
