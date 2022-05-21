I can only add my voice to Mr. Manieri’s comment (May 12) about President Biden’s bribe to get votes by canceling billions of dollars in college debt. Since one of the arguments made for college is that graduates make more money, his plan is Robin Hood in reverse.
It is not surprising that another scheme of legal bribery is taking place, this time taking money from those less well off, or those who sacrifice to pay for their children’s education, in order to forgive those who voluntarily took on debt but are now whining about it, demanding the government pay them.
Indeed both the universities of Chicago and Pennsylvania (rather surprisingly) have estimated about two-thirds of the money will go to those whose families have better incomes than most. Since many of these beneficiaries will undoubtedly be grateful for “Biden’s largesse” and thus will likely vote for him, this is another good scam by him. Hypocritically he is now doing the exact opposite of what he previously opposed. It certainly is a slap in the face to those who did not go to college yet pay taxes.
There are two somewhat amusing parts of this: I wonder how many graduates are too dumb to realize this is just adding even more to our enormous national debt, which they will be responsible for, unless the country defaults in its future that is. The second is that Trump has been (rightly) abused by Democrats for adding to the deficit with his tax reduction scheme, but they are now enthusiastic about Biden’s new addition to it and are trying to outdo each other in the affixed price tag.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville