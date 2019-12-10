Republican strategy in the Trump impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee reminds me of a truth I learned as a boy. Some very unhappy boy will plant a rock in his snowball. There are not always two equally culpable sides in a disagreement; sometimes the fight starts with one bad actor.
Beginning with Mitch McConnell in 2010 declaring to obstruct everything Obama did, and knowing their unpopular policies would not win modern elections fairly, Republicans planted rocks in their snowballs. Now they conceal the biggest rock of all in the present fight which, like the bruise I got that winter day long ago, will bruise our democracy at its core: Elections free from foreign contamination.
Wise up, America, or the bad kid in the neighborhood will get you. And beware you do not follow his example: He came to a bad end.
John Olin
Fishers Ferry