In spite of the turmoil surrounding this president, we should keep in mind the basic differences between Democrats and Republicans. Sometimes we need a reminder.
At the heart of those differences is the role government plays in our lives. In general, Democrats want to expand or improve government programs and Republicans want to cut or abolish those same programs. All of us rely on government to provide those services that private industry will not or cannot provide. Some are obvious such as national defense, infrastructure, and law enforcement. It is no accident that the role of government in national defense is overwhelmingly supported by Republicans because that is one service the well-off cannot provide for themselves.
Areas where the role of government is debated involve helping people in need concerning health care, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, education, and more.
The role of government also concerns rules and regulations. In general, Republicans want to diminish their role in order to protect their main constituency, the rich and powerful. Democrats believe rules and regulations, often involving clean air and water, are there to protect people.
The agenda of each party boils down to this: Republicans want government to lower taxes mainly for their rich supporters and when lower taxes result in deficits they want to cut programs that help people. Democrats believe government should be there to help people and that involves raising taxes, mainly on the rich, and — God bless them — taking a small percent of the money they do not need and can well do without. Some of the ideas of Democratic presidential candidates may be over-the-top but at the heart of every proposal is helping people.
If these differences are so obvious, why do so many people support Republicans? Well, you have to give their leaders credit. They have succeeded in getting people to believe taxation is bad and government is the problem, not the solution. They use wedge issues like guns and God to further divide us. And, too, they have Fox News’ nighttime line-up as well as their domination of talk radio. And then there are President Trump’s lies.
When government helps the rich — and they do plenty of it — we call it capitalism. When government helps the needy, it’s called socialism. A closing thought: A rich man, his supporter, and a Democrat sit around 12 cookies on a table. The rich man takes eleven cookies and says to his supporter, that other guy — and he demonizes him as he says it — is trying to take your cookie.
Jack Strausser lives in Elysburg.