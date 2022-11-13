Over the past few months, some gaps in coverage have forced me back into a previous life of covering sports on a semi-regular basis. Most Friday nights in the fall, a few soccer postseason games here and there and then a trip to Hershey last Saturday to take pictures at the PIAA cross-country championships have kept me busy and sleep-deprived since mid-August.
The temporary return has led to a refresher of how good the local athletes are and, in as unbiased a manner as possible, how we want “our” kids to do well.
Lewisburg’s boys and girls soccer teams and field hockey teams all played for District 4 titles one night recently, the same week the Green Dragons’ boys and girls cross-country teams both finished in the top 10 at states. There must be something in the water over there.
Danville’s boys and girls cross-country teams both finished second at states and senior Rory Lieberman became the first Danville runner to win a state cross-country crown.
This brings me back to rooting for “our” kids to do well.
About 2.5 miles into last week’s state championship race, Lieberman and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak were step for step, well ahead of the field of more than 200 other runners. From where I was standing, I could see the runners disappear into the woods. They would loop through the Hershey countryside for more than a quarter mile before the course had a small path that popped out of the woods, tilted uphill to the final looping turn before a few hundred yards of a straightway to the tape.
Not gonna lie, I was pulling for Lieberman. Not because I was being a homer — deep down that’s probably part of it, we’re people too — but because it was going to be a great local story to have him bring home gold.
No Valley boy had done it in 20 years, Lewisburg’s Key Spooner the last. A perfect finish for The Daily Item would have been Leiberman finishing first and Lewisburg’s boys winning their fourth consecutive team title.
Before I could see who was emerging from the woods, the Lewisburg fans around me started calling out “Rory! Go Rory”! and sure enough the Danville senior barrelled out of the woods without anyone around, about to win the state title.
He crossed the finish line at least 100 yards ahead of anyone, in 15 minutes and 53 seconds. A few feet from the finish line, someone somehow had a plastic chair they popped under Lieberman, who slinked into the chair as others were still crossing the finish line.
A small crowd gathered around the new champion, some making sure he was physically OK after pushing himself to the limit, others to bask in the gold medal glory. Not sure what they were thinking, but my initial thought was “This is what it takes to be the best.” The ability to push yourself to the absolute limit.
Later, while reviewing other images I snapped near the finish line, I found one of Lewisburg freshman Jonathan Hess. He was chasing down another runner in the shadow of the finish line. The look on his face was one of anguish and pain, but also an incredible amount of determination to get to the line first.
Then it hits you: While there might be something in the water, there is also something special in these kids. They put it all on the line when it matters and succeed because they put in hundreds of hours and thousands of miles when no one is watching.
