Like many local residents, I believe that the top issues facing the Susquehanna Valley are economic development and job creation. We have an opportunity on Aug. 20 to elect a state representative who understands what it takes to have economic growth and create good jobs.
Republican David Rowe is a small business owner and employer. For nearly a decade, he has owned CrossFit Lewisburg, employing seven local residents. He is an active leader in the business community.
As a local business owner and employer, Rowe knows firsthand that the business community is challenged with ever-increasing government regulations and taxes. He supports policies that will boost economic growth and make it easier for the business community to create more family-sustaining jobs.
Rowe understands the critical importance of supporting our area’s farming community and agribusiness. I believe this is why David has tremendous support from area business owners and farming families. He even has the endorsement of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
Jenn Rager-Kay, the Democrat running for state representative, supports many job-killing measures, including increasing the minimum wage to $15. This would devastate the already struggling small businesses in places like downtown Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, and all across the district. It would also eliminate many entry-level and summer jobs for high schoolers.
If you care about local economic development and creating more quality jobs in our area, vote for small business owner David Rowe on Aug. 20.
Brandon Kuhns,
Middleburg