It is not my nature to get so angry that I scream or cry. But I felt so when I thought more about what President Trump is doing to the U.S. Postal Service. For decades our country could count on excellent mail delivery service. That’s over.
Determined to win the election, not by competing with ideas and leadership, or by helping millions of Americans gravely affected by this pandemic, President Trump is undermining the delivery of mail-in ballots. Who cuts overtime and budgets, fires managers, and “fixes” things that ain’t broke, just before an important surge in business? Would a retail store do that before Christmas? Would a western state fire department do that before summer? Would a hospital do that now – before more people fill the ER?
Those who cheat in this way are incompetent, or desperate con men or dictators, like those in Turkey, Belarus, Russia. Think that this is America, can’t happen here? Well open your eyes, see the smoke and think again. Our democracy is on fire! Would a president who can win on the merits, who cares about his fellow citizens during a pandemic, discourage people from safely voting by mail?
Trump and many Republicans are doing everything they can to ruin voting by mail, so I might risk my health voting in person. Right now, I will call our congressman and senators to say that I believe our democracy — one that people died for, and our country deserve better.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg